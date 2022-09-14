HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said the man who was wanted for shooting at his mother has been arrested.

Police said Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, was arrested on Monday by authorities in Louisville.

Investigators said Moffett fired a weapon at his mother on September 7. She was grazed by a bullet during the domestic-related incident that happened on Quinn Street.

Moffett was formally charged for one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault on Tuesday, September 13. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.