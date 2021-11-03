Hattiesburg man arrested for shooting on West 7th Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, November 2. The shooting happened on West 7th Street around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. They believe the victim and the suspect, 19-year-old Devonta Curtis, knew each other, and they got into an argument before the shooting.

Curtis was arrested near Shears Road shortly after the incident. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault.