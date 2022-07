HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.

John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of felony child abuse. The victim was a child under the age of 10.

According to police, the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at a Hattiesburg residence.

Schramn was booked into the Forrest County Jail.