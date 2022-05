HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft on Saturday, May 28.

Hattiesburg police said Bobby Gross, 19, was arrested in connection to the theft of a Ford Fusion that happened on Beverly Hills Road on April 30.

Officers arrested Gross around 4:30 a.m. on near Park Place on Westover Drive. He was charged with grand larceny auto. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.