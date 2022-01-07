Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to December 2021 double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a double homicide investigation.

On Thursday, January 6, police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Frederick Allen, of Hattiesburg, in the 100 block of Apachie Street. He was arrested without incident.

Police said Allen was wanted on two active warrants for first-degree murder in connection to the December 16, 2021, shooting deaths of Joseph Lee Thames Jr. 46, and Nakieta Lashawn McCarty, 29.

Allen has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.