Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to shooting at Pineview Apartments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened at Pineview Apartments on June 18.

Police said Judah Miller turned himself in on Monday, June 21. He was charged with accessory before the fact and one count of receiving stolen property. Investigators believe the shooting happened due to an ongoing fight over a stolen vehicle from Jones County.

Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said additional charges are pending in the investigation, and more suspects could be arrested.