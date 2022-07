HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

Sentory Jones, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of sexual battery. Police said the victim was under the age of 16.

According to investigators, the incident happened at a home on West 5th Street on July 12, 2022.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.