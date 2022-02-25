JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Hattiesburg man on a drug charge on Thursday, February 24.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Northeast Drive in the Powers Community after receiving a call about a disturbance.

They arrested Dustin Shoemake, 32, for possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to investigators, the deputies questioned three other men at the scene, but they were not charged.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Shoemake will make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, February 25.