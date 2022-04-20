MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a Hattiesburg man on drug charges during a safety checkpoint.

The incident happened on Highway 98 and Enon Road on April 18, 2022. Deputies said Melvin McGowan, 47, did not have a driver’s license and was found to have outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the conducted a search. They found two firearms and 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle had been reported stolen in Jackson, Mississippi.

McGowan was charged with armed aggravated trafficking, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia and DUI other substance.