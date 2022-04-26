FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies recently arrested a Hattiesburg man on multiple drug and firearm charges.

John C. Brewer, 35, was arrested on a warrant by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with members of the 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET).

Before Brewer’s arrest, the team searched a home. They seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, a stolen firearm, and U.S. currency.

Brewer has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.