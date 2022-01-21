Hattiesburg man arrested on felony drug charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police and members of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) arrested a man on a felony drug charge.

They said Cedric Wheeler, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Highway 49 on Thursday, January 20. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Xanax) and an enhancement for possession of a weapon at the time of arrest.

Investigators said they seized two firearms, $2,175 and 20 dosage units of Xanax during the arrest. Wheeler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

