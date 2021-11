HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 33-year-old man on a felony drug charge.

Investigators said Roy Williams, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near North 38th Avenue and Montague Boulevard on Sunday, November 7. During the arrest, police said they seized about 111 grams of meth.

Williams has been charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.