HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Friday, November 5 after he was found with a handgun, two THC pens and ten dosage units of Percocet.

Police said Donald Harris, 32, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. near Edwards Street and PD Freeman Road. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Harris was booked into Forrest County Jail.