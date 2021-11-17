Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple auto burglary, credit card fraud charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to multiple auto burglaries and credit card fraud cases.

Police said Robert Townsend, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Tuesday, November 16 on Highway 49 around 12:15 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud after a string of crimes that occurred on November 8 and 13.

Investigators said Townsend was also wanted in Forrest County, Lamar County, Covington County and Petal in connection with other crimes.

He was booked into Forrest County Jail and may face additional charges pending ongoing investigations.