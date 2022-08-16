HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street.

Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen.

Jones was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and an active warrant for contempt of court. Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending, according to investigators.