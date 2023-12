HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities arrested a Hattiesburg man in an ongoing murder investigation.

Hattiesburg police said Tymos Carter, 27, was arrested in the 4100 block of 4th Street in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, December 12. There was an active murder warrant for Carter that had been issued by another jurisdiction.

Carter was transported to the Forrest County Jail and booked on the murder charge.