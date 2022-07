HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing a second commercial burglary charged in connection to an incident that happened at a Shell gas station.

Hattiesburg police said Marquice Myers, 22, was arrested on June 9 in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Lincoln Road on March 30.

Police said Myers has now been charged in connection to the burglary of a Shell gas station on Highway 49 on March 28.

They said he may face more charges as the investigation continues.