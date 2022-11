HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man connected to an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

On Tuesday, Michael Myers, 39, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of touching of a child under the age of 14 and two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.

Police said the charges are linked to incidents that occurred earlier in the year with Myers and two children at a residence in Hattiesburg.

Myers was booked into the Forrest County Jail.