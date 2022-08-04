HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had been stabbed by her 60-year-old boyfriend during a fight. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Police arrested David Star, of Hattiesburg, on Thursday, August 4. He was charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.