HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man died on Sunday, March 6 after being struck by a car.

Hattiesburg police said the driver of a 2005 Nissan Maxima was driving northbound on Highway 49 near J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive when the man was hit. Police responded around 6:15 a.m. and said the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Tony Robertson said the man died at the scene. His name will not be released until family has been notified.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation.