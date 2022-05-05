HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thursday, May 5.

Hattiesburg police and other law enforcement agencies searched a home on Phoenix Circle around 7:00 a.m. Officers said they found 62 grams of crack cocaine (cookies), a sawed off shotgun, a handgun, a 2015 Buick Lacrosse, a 2020 Icebear ATV scooter and $5,122.

Earnest Sims, 36, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) while in possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Earnest Sims (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Officers said the investigation is ongoing.