HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang activity.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Issac Thomas Terrel, 27, shot and killed a man on August 13, 2019. He said Terrell engaged in a drive-by shooting of Corey O’Neil Chatman at a Hattiesburg fast-food restaurant. Chatman crashed into a nearby gas station after being shot in the chest. He died from his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.

Hattiesburg police later identified Terrell and Doreion Dewayne Balam as suspects. Police determined that both men were active gang members. They were then arrested and indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.

Terrell pled guilty to the charges against him on Monday, March 7. Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced him to 40 years in prison. Thirty of those years will be served day-to-day for second-degree murder, 20 years will be served for conspiracy to commit murder and 15 years will be served for criminal street gang activity.