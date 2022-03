HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

District Attorney Lin Carter said Sidney Dewayne Watson, 63, murdered his estranged wife, Brenda Green, on October 31, 2020.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted Watson’s guilty plea on Wednesday, March 2.

Watson will serve his sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).