HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 139 months in prison on Tuesday, February 15 for being a felon in possession of ammunition while on federal supervised release.

Court documents stated Jakobe McCray Woullard, 21, had a single round of ammunition in his pocket on June 13, 2021. Woullard’s social media accounts showed that he also had multiple guns.

Senior United States District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced him to 115 months of confinement and 24 months for violating his federal supervised release. The two terms are set to run consecutively for a total of 139 months. His sentence includes a $10,000 fine and three years of supervised release after his release from confinement.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.