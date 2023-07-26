HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened on Monday, July 24 on Interstate 59 near the Hardy Street exit around 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Willie Evans, 71, of Hattiesburg.

Police said there are no additional details available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.