HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man turned himself in for a shooting that happened on September 23, 2021.

Hattiesburg police said Tarvez McCarty, 21, turned himself in to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Tuesday, March 1.

McCarty was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to the Martin Luther King Avenue shooting. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Darius Powe, 21, and Kenzell Blakely, 21, were also charged in connection to the shooting.