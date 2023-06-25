HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was killed during a hit-and-run, according to police.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 24 near the intersection of Main Street and Front Street.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male. They said the victim, 26-year-old Vitaly Drake, was hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.