HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man pled guilty to the 2018 shooting death of his son. On Thursday, March 10, Joel “Chad” Graves, 48, pled guilty to manslaughter in the Forrest County Circuit Court.

The Hattiesburg American reported Graves admitted to shooing his son, 20-year-old Joel “Scott” Graves, when they got into an argument.

Chad Graves was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The sentence includes time served at the Forrest County Jail. Graves was also ordered to pay a $200 fee and court costs.