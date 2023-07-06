A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced the guilty plea of a Hattiesburg man who possessed a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court records, on December 3, 2021, Jamarquis Vasean Tate was a passenger in a vehicle that the Hattiesburg Police Department stopped after a reported disturbance at an area hotel.

Authorities said Tate fled from the car, and an officer chased and caught Tate on foot. During the chase, Tate discarded a firearm, which was observed by the officer and recorded on video. The firearm was also recovered.

Tate had a previous felony conviction. A convicted felon cannot possess a firearm under federal law.

Tate is expected to be sentenced on October 4, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The ATF and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.