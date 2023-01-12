HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man faces up to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to possession of child pornography on Tuesday, January 10 in U.S. District Court.

Zane Michael Bonner, 44, pled guilty to possessing over 2,500 visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on a cell phone on November 18, 2021. Prosecutors said he was living at a rehabilitation center in Hattiesburg at the time.

Bonner was previously convicted of child pornography possession in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 19. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.