HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 80 years in prison after being convicted in connection to a double homicide.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said the shooting happened near the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue in Hattiesburg around 5:00 a.m. on December 16, 2021.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two bodies in the road with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as 46-year-old Joseph Lee Thames and 29-year-old Nakeita Lashawn McCarty.

Hattiesburg police determined an altercation between Thames, McCarty and Allen over Thames’ 13-year-old daughter led to the shooting. Allen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on January 6, 2022.

According to Carter, Allen was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury and pled guilty to two counts of second degree murder on July 27, 2023.