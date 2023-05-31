HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Zane Michael Bonner, 44, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

According to court documents, Bonner was found to be in possession of a cellular telephone at his rehabilitation center residence in Hattiesburg from which forensics recovered more than 2,500 visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to LaMarca, Bonner had a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

Bonner was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on January 10, 2023, to possession of child pornography.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Bonner was ordered to pay $11,000 to victims and a $5,000 fine, as well as $5,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division, and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.