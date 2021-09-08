Hattiesburg man sentenced to 15 years for multiple firearms offenses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, a Hattiesburg man was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Sternell Christopher Johnson, also known as “KayNine”, 26, pled guilty on April 8, 2021, to possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime after being a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, Johnson and others led the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on a motor vehicle chase down Highway 98 in Hattiesburg on August 8, 2020. They said Johnson’s vehicle crashed, and he ran away.

Deputies recovered three firearms from the vehicle, as well as several large bags of marijuana weighing approximately 1.5 kilograms. A review of Johnson’s social media accounts in the days leading up to the chase showed that he had firearms from the vehicle as well as marijuana.

Based on admissions made by Johnson in a video interview uploaded to YouTube, prosecutors said Johnson was held accountable for additional firearms that appeared in various music videos made featuring Johnson. Overall, Johnson was held accountable for possessing more than 25 firearms.