HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting.

Police said the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24 in the 100 block of Shemper Drive.

According to investigators, the male victim was hit in the right shoulder, and the female victim was hit in the left side. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Police said the victims and the suspect were neighbors who knew each other. The suspect was identified as Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rancifer can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.