Hattiesburg man wanted after shooting wife, police say

HATTIESBURG. Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, November 14.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on West 7th Street. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators said the woman’s husband, 50-year-old Bert T. Bell, is wanted in connection to the shooting. He faces a domestic violence-aggravated assault charge.

Police believe Bell may be in a dark colored Nissan Maxima with a license plate that reads: FRF 9531. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.