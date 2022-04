HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a commercial burglary.

Police said Marqice Terell Myers, 22, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary for an incident that happened on Lincoln Road on Friday, March 29.

Anyone with information about Myers can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.