HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car crash that left two people injured on Sunday, May 15.

Police said Edward Dewone Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet when he struck a 2019 Honda at Broadway Drive and Lincoln Road. Two women were injured and were taken to a local hospital.

Clark was also taken to a hospital. However, once he was released, police said he could have left the city. He has two warrants for his arrest for DUI negligence – resulting in death or disfigurement.

Anyone with information about Clark’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.