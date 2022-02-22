FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for various outstanding warrants.

Deputies said John William Finney, 53, is wanted for false pretense, grand larceny auto, robbery, home repair fraud and two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person. He was last seen in the Eatonville area driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information about Finney can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.