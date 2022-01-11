Hattiesburg man wanted for shooting wife dies in shooting at church

MCCOMB, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said a Hattiesburg man, who was wanted in connection to the shooting of his wife, shot himself at a church in McComb on Monday, January 10.

Hattiesburg police said Bert Terrell Bell, 50, was wanted on a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault after his wife had been shot. The shooting happened on Sunday, November 14 on West 7th Street in Hattiesburg.

The Enterprise Journal reported Bell shot himself in the parking lot of McComb First Baptist Church on Monday evening. He died from his injuries.