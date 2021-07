HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a suspect in connection to an ongoing grand larceny auto investigation.

According to officers, Tony Waldrop, 55, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning after a white 2000 Ford E350 van was stolen around June 20 or June 21 from a home on Roosevelt Street. The tag on the van reads: 5RR142.

If you know where Waldrop is located, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.