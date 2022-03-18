HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a domestic-related shooting.

Police said they responded to a shooting on Country Club Road around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18. They discovered a man had been injured in the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police identified Eddie Williams, 29, as the suspect.

Anyone with information about Williams can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.