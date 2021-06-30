Hattiesburg man, woman arrested for auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Hattiesburg police and Forrest County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

Investigators said Katherine Herrington, 18, and Jarod Page, 18, were both charged with three counts of auto burglary.

Police said the two were arrested around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday on South 23rd Avenue. According to investigators, the burglaries happened in the 100 block of South 24th Avenue.

Herrington and Page were both booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said additional arrests could be made in the case.