HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg marked eight years since the deaths of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

On May 9, 2015, the officers were shot and killed while making a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Street and Ryan Street.

They may be gone, but they are never forgotten. Preceding both Mother’s Day this weekend and Police Week next week, we ask you to keep their families, our department and the many who continue to feel the loss of these incredible officers in your thoughts as you go throughout the day. Hattiesburg Police Dept.