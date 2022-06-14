HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – June 14 is recognized as Flag Day in the United States.

The City of Hattiesburg marked the occasion by honoring troops. Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation in honor of the U.S. Army’s 274th birthday.

“It’s just an honor to show. I know 10 years ago, whenever I enlisted, for me, it was all about servicing my country, you know? I didn’t do it for the pay or anything like that. My father was a service members, so it’s all about tradition and pride and serving your country,” said Staff Sgt. Steven Ray.

June 14 is observed as Flag Day each year because on June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted tthe United States flag.