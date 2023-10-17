HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced Betsy Mercier as his director appointment for Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation.

As the director, Mercier will lead the following five divisions that fall under Parks & Recreation: grounds & maintenance, ballfields, community centers, programming and cemetery & urban forestry.

Mercier has served as the department’s interim director since early 2023.

“Throughout her tenure with the City of Hattiesburg, Betsy Mercier has led from the front, with an unmatched work ethic and dedication to each and every task she is given,” said Barker. “She has already made tremendous progress in facilities and operations as interim director, and we look forward to all she will help the Parks & Recreation Department accomplish in the coming years.”

Mercier began working for the City of Hattiesburg in 2017 while serving as the assistant to the mayor.

Betsy Mercier (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

“I believe Parks & Recreation plays a vital role in our residents’ quality of life, from youth sports and the arts to maintaining the places and spaces where so many life events take place. We have a really great team to continue the momentum we’re already experiencing, and I look forward to working alongside all employees to do just that,” she said.

Mercier’s appointment will be on the Hattiesburg City Council agenda for review and approval on Tuesday, October 18.