Hattiesburg mayor declares October Domestic Violence Awareness month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was joined by Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry, representatives from the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, and several social service partners to announce the creation of the Domestic Violence Court.

The announcement was made at the City of Hattiesburg’s annual proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

City officials said the court will establish a dedicated court docket with a prosecutor and domestic violence coordinator to provide offenders with services and accountability. It will provide victims and families with financial, health, counseling, and other services needed to recover from the trauma of a domestic violence experience.

The court is funded by a grant through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office Against Interpersonal Violence.

