Hattiesburg mayor gives COVID update for January 21

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 on Friday, January 21.

The following data was reported as of January 21:

  • Hospitalized patients: 133
  • ICU patients: 20
  • Ventilators: 9
  • Hospitalized who are fully vaccinated: 58
  • ICU patients who are fully vaccinated: 7
  • Patients on ventilators who are fully vaccinated: 2
  • New cases in Forrest County: 243
  • New cases in Lamar County: 193
  • Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 30,852 (41%)
  • One dose in Forrest County: 40,792 (6%)
  • Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 36,849 (58%)
  • One dose in Lamar County: 40,729 (6%)

