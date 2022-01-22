Hattiesburg mayor gives COVID update for January 21

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 on Friday, January 21.
The following data was reported as of January 21:
- Hospitalized patients: 133
- ICU patients: 20
- Ventilators: 9
- Hospitalized who are fully vaccinated: 58
- ICU patients who are fully vaccinated: 7
- Patients on ventilators who are fully vaccinated: 2
- New cases in Forrest County: 243
- New cases in Lamar County: 193
- Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 30,852 (41%)
- One dose in Forrest County: 40,792 (6%)
- Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 36,849 (58%)
- One dose in Lamar County: 40,729 (6%)