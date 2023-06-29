HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was named the president of the Mississippi Municipal League (MML).

Leaders said the City of Hattiesburg also took home the Mississippi Municipal League’s 92nd Annual Conference’s top award “Best Overall,” highlighting the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Alley.

“Leading this organization is not a role I take lightly,” said Barker. “We’re at a critical time in our state where cities and residents need vocal leaders who will work hard on their behalf. With the unprecedented availability of federal and state-based infrastructure funds and a strong need for continued legislative support, I look forward to working with our executive team to move our state forward.”

Barker was elected by the MML membership to the Second Vice President position in June 2021 during the 89th Annual Conference, which positioned him to serve as President in 2023. He is the third Hattiesburg Mayor to serve in the top spot, which includes service by Mayors Ed Morgan and Johnny DuPree.