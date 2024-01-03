HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During the Hattiesburg City Council meeting on January 2, Mayor Toby Barker gave a presentation to introduce three technology initiatives for the city’s first responders.

The initiatives are drone-supported assistance for both fire and police, as well as camera-assisted support for the police department regarding ticketing school zone violations and uninsured drivers.

The first phase of the proposal will include a public engagement component to hear feedback from residents throughout the City of Hattiesburg.

“I believe Hattiesburg has the most well-trained police officers and firefighters among municipalities in Mississippi,” said Barker. “Furthermore, as expectations of law enforcement change, we must evolve our use of technology and ensure that we are giving first responders all the necessary tools to keep both the public and our personnel safe. However, we must be proactive in engaging our citizens about these potential technologies, and we must exercise full transparency about their use.”

Town Hall meetings have been set for the following wards and dates to discuss these initiatives:

Ward 1: Monday, January 22 – 7:00 p.m. – New Covenant Baptist Church (3202 W 7 th St)

St) Ward 2: Tuesday, January 23 – 7:00 p.m. – C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5 th St)

St) Ward 3: Thursday, February 1 – 7:00 p.m. – University Baptist Church (3200 W Arlington Loop)

Ward 4: Thursday, February 22 – 7:00 p.m. – Sigler Center (315 Conti St)

Ward 5: Tuesday, February 27 – 7:00 p.m. – Lillie Burney Learning Center (901 Ida Ave)