Hattiesburg Mayor says people should put down Facebook and listen to their health care providers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The City of Hattiesburg is teaming up with Forrest general and Hattiesburg clinic to reopen the CE roy center this Wednesday and Sunday in response to the recent spike in covid-19 cases.

The center closed at the end of June after positive tests in the area had trickled down to a handful. The city says they felt there was enough testing capacity at clinics and hospitals and no longer saw the need to continue at the CE Roy Center, now the city has decided to act.

Over the weekend the area saw 400 new cases of the virus, with many being of the unvaccinated population according to Mayor Toby Barker. The Forrest County Health Department will also start testing five days a week. The Mayor says while testing will be available vaccinations are the ultimate goal.

“This entire situation is preventable and it just involves people putting down Facebook and listening to the science and listening to their own personal doctors and just going to get the shot.